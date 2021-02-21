MONDAY: Morning showers then afternoon sun

Another great day across the region as we close the book on another weekend, but get that rain gear back out as you will need it to start the day for Monday. A weak cold front works into the southeast bringing light to moderate rain showers to the area. We will likely see some light showers after midnight with coverage increasing as we get more towards daybreak. This frontal system is quickly out of the region by late afternoon and early evening. Some clouds do hang around but we should see some sunshine return just before the sun sets Monday night.

High pressure builds in behind this frontal system bringing back the sunny conditions and also letting temperatures warm up quite nicely into the 70s by mid week. A few clouds are back for Thursday, but we should remain dry until Friday.

Friday’s frontal system moves in bring a slight cool down to the area and a few showers will be possible as well. This front will also be very weak and could hang around through the upcoming weekend with more showers and maybe a thunderstorm.