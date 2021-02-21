 

MONDAY: Morning showers then afternoon sun

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another great day across the region as we close the book on another weekend, but get that rain gear back out as you will need it to start the day for Monday. A weak cold front works into the southeast bringing light to moderate rain showers to the area. We will likely see some light showers after midnight with coverage increasing as we get more towards daybreak. This frontal system is quickly out of the region by late afternoon and early evening. Some clouds do hang around but we should see some sunshine return just before the sun sets Monday night.

High pressure builds in behind this frontal system bringing back the sunny conditions and also letting temperatures warm up quite nicely into the 70s by mid week. A few clouds are back for Thursday, but we should remain dry until Friday.

Friday’s frontal system moves in bring a slight cool down to the area and a few showers will be possible as well. This front will also be very weak and could hang around through the upcoming weekend with more showers and maybe a thunderstorm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

57° / 50°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 57° 50°

Monday

64° / 36°
AM Light Rain
AM Light Rain 73% 64° 36°

Tuesday

68° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 68° 39°

Wednesday

70° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 70° 44°

Thursday

69° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 69° 47°

Friday

66° / 51°
PM Showers
PM Showers 37% 66° 51°

Saturday

71° / 58°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 71° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

9 PM
Cloudy
3%
57°

56°

10 PM
Cloudy
5%
56°

55°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
55°

53°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
53°

52°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
52°

52°

2 AM
Cloudy
22%
52°

51°

3 AM
Few Showers
32%
51°

51°

4 AM
Few Showers
33%
51°

51°

5 AM
Few Showers
33%
51°

51°

6 AM
Few Showers
33%
51°

51°

7 AM
Light Rain
69%
51°

51°

8 AM
Light Rain
73%
51°

52°

9 AM
Rain
72%
52°

54°

10 AM
Showers
47%
54°

57°

11 AM
Showers
43%
57°

60°

12 PM
Showers
46%
60°

63°

1 PM
Showers
56%
63°

61°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
61°

61°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
61°

61°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
61°

62°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
62°

60°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
60°

57°

7 PM
Clear
3%
57°

55°

8 PM
Clear
3%
55°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories