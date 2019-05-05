MONDAY: Pleasant to start; mostly sunny by the afternoon

Clouds are starting to clear across the valley now that the cold front has pushed through the region.

For Monday, pleasant to start off with temperatures right near average (58°) and sunny conditions. Through the day, can't rule out some high cloudiness with temperature readings getting back into the mid 80s.

Slight chance of showers Wednesday afternoon and evening, but overall we remain dry until later in the week when we introduce isolated showers and thunderstorms into the forecast.

Temperatures for the most part will be 5-7 degrees above average.