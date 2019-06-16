7 Day Forecast

MONDAY: Stay warm in the lower 90s with a few showers

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 03:49 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 03:49 PM EDT

A warm Father's Day afternoon with many areas reaching the 90s. This trend will stick around, and we're also increasing our rain chances next week.

For Monday, overall remaining dry with just a few showers and storms in the afternoon. Isolated showers are back into the forecast with as a couple shortwave impulses will dive into the region giving us a good shot at some rain.

One shortwave moves through late Tuesday into Wednesday and then the other shortwave will move in late on Thursday into Friday. With that said, there will be chance of a shower or storm everyday throughout a good portion of next week.

Temperatures will be on par for average through the forecast period.

