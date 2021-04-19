MONDAY: Sunny, seasonable and serene to start the week

Starting off the week very quiet and seasonable with clouds slowly marching their way out leaving behind clear and sunny skies for your Monday afternoon. Clouds aren’t gone for long before they move back in through the overnight into Tuesday morning with afternoon highs approaching 80 degrees.

A dry frontal boundary does move across the region Wednesday only bringing with it slightly cooler temperatures as it washes out across the southeast. The cooler temperatures will be felt Thursday morning with lows dipping into the 40s. Highs rebound quickly with areas in the 70s.

Our next rain system moves into the area from the west on Saturday bringing with it showers and thunderstorms. At this time this system does not appear to have severe weather with it, but that could change as we go throughout this week.