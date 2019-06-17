MONDAY: Warm and humid with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Video

After a beautiful and dry weekend, we'll enter a more unsettled pattern for the area.

Overall Monday will be dry and warm with temperatures in the low 90s, during the afternoon we could see a few showers and storms due to the humidity and a little daytime heating. Not everyone will see a storm but if you do you can expect brief downpours; this activity will end around 10 PM.