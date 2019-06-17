7 Day Forecast

MONDAY: Warm and humid with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 05:42 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 07:43 AM EDT

After a beautiful and dry weekend, we'll enter a more unsettled pattern for the area.

Overall Monday will be dry and warm with temperatures in the low 90s, during the afternoon we could see a few showers and storms due to the humidity and a little daytime heating. Not everyone will see a storm but if you do you can expect brief downpours; this activity will end around 10 PM.

Another round of showers and storms possible on Tuesday afternoon and then again from Wednesday through Friday as several waves move in and out of the region. Expect activity to be more scattered by the middle to the end of the week. Temperatures during this time will be right around average for this time of the year with highs in the low 90s.

