COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a surface low along the coastal region of Georgia this evening, that is helping to usher in more cloud cover while keeping temperatures slightly cooler today. A few showers and storms are also popping from the added moisture that the low is helping to move into the region.

A few storms will linger tonight and as we head into the weekend, isolated showers and storms will remain as the low moves into the Carolinas. We see temperatures climb into the upper 90s by Sunday afternoon with more isolated storms.

Monday could be the hottest day of the forecast with readings approaching the triple digits. Heat index values will be near 105 degrees in some areas as we see a drier trend that lasts into Tuesday; however, a weak front tries to bring more showers into the forecast by midweek.

Midweek front helps drive in a few showers and storms for Wednesday and Thursday as it hangs up and stalls while temperatures remain in the mid 90s. Overall forecast doesn’t change much with temperatures steady in the mid to upper 90s with an afternoon thunderstorm chance.