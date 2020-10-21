More cloud cover as temperatures stay above average.

The high pressure that has kept us sunny and dry with low humidity is finally breaking down and this means more moisture will return to the area.

Sun and a mixture of clouds can be expected today as temperatures continue to soar into the low to middle 80s. There is a slim chance of a stray shower or two mainly after 6 PM but the chance of many seeing one will remain low. Overnight clouds will break apart and we’ll see a little more sunshine on Thursday morning before more clouds build back in during the afternoon. Again on Thursday we have a slim chance of a stray shower or sprinkle during the late afternoon and evening.

By Friday and into Saturday our rain chances will crank up just a little bit more ahead of a weak front that will slide through the area by Saturday afternoon and evening. Don’t expect much of a cool down as high will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s during the weekend. In fact, temperatures will rebound quickly once we hit Monday of next week.

We’ll stay unsettled early next week with a chance for a few showers and storms and we’ll be watching the potential for an even strong cold front by the middle to end of next week.