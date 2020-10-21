More cloud cover as temperatures stay above average.

7 Day Forecast

The high pressure that has kept us sunny and dry with low humidity is finally breaking down and this means more moisture will return to the area.

Sun and a mixture of clouds can be expected today as temperatures continue to soar into the low to middle 80s. There is a slim chance of a stray shower or two mainly after 6 PM but the chance of many seeing one will remain low. Overnight clouds will break apart and we’ll see a little more sunshine on Thursday morning before more clouds build back in during the afternoon. Again on Thursday we have a slim chance of a stray shower or sprinkle during the late afternoon and evening.

By Friday and into Saturday our rain chances will crank up just a little bit more ahead of a weak front that will slide through the area by Saturday afternoon and evening. Don’t expect much of a cool down as high will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s during the weekend. In fact, temperatures will rebound quickly once we hit Monday of next week.

We’ll stay unsettled early next week with a chance for a few showers and storms and we’ll be watching the potential for an even strong cold front by the middle to end of next week.

Wednesday

83° / 67°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 83° 67°

Thursday

84° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 66°

Friday

81° / 66°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 81° 66°

Saturday

82° / 64°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 82° 64°

Sunday

84° / 65°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 84° 65°

Monday

84° / 65°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 84° 65°

Tuesday

84° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 84° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

81°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

72°

11 PM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

12 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
70°

70°

3 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Clear
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

6 AM
Clear
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
68°

