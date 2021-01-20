More clouds and staying mild, showers move in on Thursday

A few stray showers or sprinkles not out of the question this morning as a cold front slides through the area. The best chance for showers will be from Columbus and areas north, showers will quickly diminish around or shortly after sunrise. Expect more cloud cover today but high temperatures will continue to stay near or slightly above average.

Another front will slide through the area Thursday through Friday giving us the best chance for rain. Scattered showers likely on Thursday but heavy rain possible Thursday night into Friday as the front stalls out. This stalled out front will keep widespread rain on Friday with temperatures staying in the upper 50s to low 60s.