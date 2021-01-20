 

More clouds and staying mild, showers move in on Thursday

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A few stray showers or sprinkles not out of the question this morning as a cold front slides through the area. The best chance for showers will be from Columbus and areas north, showers will quickly diminish around or shortly after sunrise. Expect more cloud cover today but high temperatures will continue to stay near or slightly above average. 

Another front will slide through the area Thursday through Friday giving us the best chance for rain. Scattered showers likely on Thursday but heavy rain possible Thursday night into Friday as the front stalls out. This stalled out front will keep widespread rain on Friday with temperatures staying in the upper 50s to low 60s. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

60° / 44°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 2% 60° 44°

Thursday

61° / 50°
Showers
Showers 64% 61° 50°

Friday

54° / 36°
Rain
Rain 77% 54° 36°

Saturday

61° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 61° 42°

Sunday

59° / 54°
PM Showers
PM Showers 34% 59° 54°

Monday

70° / 55°
Showers
Showers 54% 70° 55°

Tuesday

66° / 46°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 66° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
52°

52°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
52°

54°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
54°

53°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

58°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

56°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

53°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

50°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
50°

48°

9 PM
Cloudy
1%
48°

47°

10 PM
Cloudy
1%
47°

46°

11 PM
Cloudy
1%
46°

46°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
46°

45°

1 AM
Cloudy
5%
45°

45°

2 AM
Cloudy
1%
45°

45°

3 AM
Cloudy
2%
45°

45°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
45°

45°

5 AM
Cloudy
6%
45°

45°

6 AM
Cloudy
7%
45°

46°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
46°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories