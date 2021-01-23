More clouds as weekend wraps up; stormy heading into next week

Finishing up the weekend dry but you’ll notice more cloud cover across the region for Sunday with temperatures slightly cooler by the afternoon. Overnight Sunday into Monday we will watch a warm front move through the area which will help us climb into the low 70s for highs. Scattered showers and storms will be possible late in the evening as a cold front approaches.

This cold front has the potential to bring a round of severe storms to the Chattahoochee Valley late Monday into early Tuesday morning. The First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor this situation with the main threats right now damaging wind and a low-end tornado risk. There could be more showers and/or storms possible late Tuesday as the cold front stalls out across the area.

The stalled out boundary will get some momentum to move out as another low pressure system moves through for Wednesday. This storm system will likely bring the highest chance of rainfall to the area with off and on widespread showers and storms all day. Once this system finally clears we cool down and bring back the sun with some windy conditions as we close out the work week.