More clouds but dry; plenty of sun next week

This Morning: Some sun with increasing high clouds, temperatures not too chilly with most of the area in the middle to upper 40s.

This afternoon: Increasing clouds but staying mild and dry. High temperatures reaching the upper 60s to near 70 degrees

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool with temperatures in the middle 40s.

This weekend:

Mostly cloudy Saturday morning as a disturbance passes just to our south. Rain chances will remain south of the area but a stray shower is not out of the question before 7 AM Saturday morning. Clouds will decrease by the mid-morning with a mixture of sun and clouds by the afternoon.

Sunny and a little warmer for Sunday with highs in the middle 60s, high pressure will move in and gain control of the forecast through next week.