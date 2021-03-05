 

More clouds but dry; plenty of sun next week

7 Day Forecast

This Morning: Some sun with increasing high clouds, temperatures not too chilly with most of the area in the middle to upper 40s.

This afternoon: Increasing clouds but staying mild and dry. High temperatures reaching the upper 60s to near 70 degrees

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool with temperatures in the middle 40s.

This weekend:
Mostly cloudy Saturday morning as a disturbance passes just to our south. Rain chances will remain south of the area but a stray shower is not out of the question before 7 AM Saturday morning. Clouds will decrease by the mid-morning with a mixture of sun and clouds by the afternoon. 

Sunny and a little warmer for Sunday with highs in the middle 60s, high pressure will move in and gain control of the forecast through next week.

Friday

70° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 70° 45°

Saturday

64° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 64° 37°

Sunday

65° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 65° 36°

Monday

66° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 66° 35°

Tuesday

68° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 68° 41°

Wednesday

74° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 74° 50°

Thursday

79° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 79° 54°

46°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
46°

46°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
46°

47°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
47°

52°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

57°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

61°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

64°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

66°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
69°

68°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

66°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
66°

64°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
64°

61°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
61°

58°

9 PM
Cloudy
2%
58°

56°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

54°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

52°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

3 AM
Cloudy
1%
50°

49°

4 AM
Cloudy
2%
49°

48°

5 AM
Cloudy
2%
48°

