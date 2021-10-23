More clouds by Sunday afternoon; several fronts move through next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Remaining under the influence of weak high pressure for the remainder of the weekend as more clouds build throughout the day on Sunday ahead of a weak system that moves into the area by Monday afternoon.

Monday’s system will primarily stay north of the News 3 viewing area with the greatest dynamics across north Alabama and Georgia with scattered showers and storms. For us we will likely see a few afternoon and evening showers along the main frontal boundary as this system swings through, severe weather is not expected. This weak front clear us out for Tuesday with slightly cooler temperatures.

Wednesday/Thursday’s system is a little more robust at this time as it moves across the deep south. Severe weather potential will be likely in the warm sector, which should encompass the News 3 viewing area; however, severe storms will be dependent on how far northward the warm front and warm sector reaches. This system remains very fluid with a lot of uncertainties in timing and threats.

As this system moves out Friday we will see some clearing, but the upper low has yet to exit the region which will keep clouds and few lingering light showers in the forecast. Once this low exits we will clear out and cool down drastically behind the system. Temperatures behind this system will be the coldest of the season so far with afternoon temperatures struggling to reach 70 degrees.