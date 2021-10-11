More clouds by tomorrow but staying dry until Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Overall we are staying dry as we keep an eye on an approaching frontal boundary that will loose it’s forward momentum and stall out just to our north. It’ll only help increase cloud cover through the overnight and through the day on Tuesday while we remain dry and warm.

Afternoon highs will warm into the mid and upper 80s through mid week as high pressure builds back after that boundary washes out across north Alabama and north Georgia. However, a stronger cold front does arrive to the region late Friday and into Saturday. This front will bring showers and storms back to the valley and cooler air will accompany it as the the boundary moves through. You’ll wake up to more of a fall feeling Sunday morning with highs only staying in the upper 70s.

