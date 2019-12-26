More clouds, few sprinkles likely throughout the day on Friday

High pressure across the southeast is slowly breaking down at the surface which is letting a little more cloud cover to move into the area. By tomorrow morning and afternoon a few sprinkles will be possible ahead of a higher rain chance over the weekend.

A few showers still expected for Saturday with a higher chance along with a few thunderstorms Sunday as a cold front moves through the region. A marginal risk (1/5) is up for areas to our north and west; however, at this time we do not anticipate any severe storms. This is subject to change.

After the front moves through we cool down slightly before another unsettled rain system moves back into the region as we start the new year.