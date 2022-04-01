COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Closing out the week with some calm weather and lasting into the weekend. A weak disturbance moves through the area with added cloud cover for your Saturday afternoon.

Next week we are on track to schedule another southern latitude storm or tracking farther south, with a severe weather set-up across The Plains.

Monday a warm front will proceed this next cold front, with increasing clouds and rain entering the region late or early Tuesday morning. Then the front will arrive during the day Tuesday.

WEATHER AWARE-Tuesday Afternoon: This storm is expected in the afternoon, so we need to watch how much daytime heating we can expect and the chance for stronger storms. We are also watching another round of potential unsettled weather late Wednesday.