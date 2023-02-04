COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Quiet weekend continues; however, clouds will increase this evening and tonight with mostly cloudy skies in store for your Sunday. A weak shortwave is the culprit responsible for the cloud cover, but thankfully no rain is anticipated.

First part of the week remains calm and dry with temperatures slowly warming into the mid to upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds likely. Temperatures continue to warm through Tuesday and 70s likely for Wednesday afternoon with another storm system knocking on our doorstep.

A few late evening showers and storms could be possible for Wednesday, but the majority of the day the rain holds off.

Low pressure system and frontal boundary slides in here overnight into Thursday morning bringing showers and storms back to the area. Rain chance lingers throughout the day Friday before a secondary front washes us from this pattern bringing cooler temperatures and drier conditions for the upcoming weekend.