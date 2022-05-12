COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Watching a cut off low off the Georgia and Carolina coast as it retrogrades back west it will increase cloud cover and humidity as we close out the week.

Friday afternoon temperatures slightly cooler in the low 80s with the added clouds and a spotty shower or two can’t be ruled out especially on the Georgia side of the viewing area.

For the weekend, we return back to mostly sunny conditions as temperatures rebound back into the upper 80s as we keep an eye on an approaching boundary for the second half of the weekend and next week.

Sunny and warm for next week with very limited rainfall chances as we transition back to being influenced from the tropics. Warmest air of the year will be likely mid to late next week as temperatures approach the mid 90s.