More clouds late Sunday with a few light sprinkles

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Plenty of sunshine for Saturday afternoon although temperatures remained quite chilly with readings warming to near 50 degrees. However, heading into Sunday more clouds will be present as we see an area of low pressure retrograde back into our region helping to squeeze out a few sprinkles late in the afternoon and evening.

This same area of low pressure will bring in pesky overcast skies for the start of the week with more light showers possible. Temperatures will warm into the low 50s even though mostly cloudy to cloudy skies will be likely. Overnight into Tuesday morning, the clouds finally break as temperatures once again fall to near freezing. Weak high pressure builds in for middle portions of the week as temperatures warm to more seasonable readings by Wednesday.

Weak high pressure will give way to several dry frontal systems that will move into the region late next week and into the upcoming weekend. These fronts will keep temperatures rather pleasant with no chance of showers as we see shortwaves move through.