More clouds move in ahead of rain showers expected Friday

Starting off chilly again this morning with a few areas sub-freezing, but a few clouds have helped keep some heat in. Clouds will continue to inflitrate the area today ahead of a storm system that will arrive for Friday.

Low pressure system moves into our area for Friday morning and early Friday afternoon with showers and a few storms. Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s, but we are not expecting severe storms with this round of rain and we are not expecting a big cool down behind it either.

The rain does move out for Friday night and in time for the weekend so don’t cancel those plans. Temperatures will dip slightly into the mid to upper 50s for afternoon highs but the sunny conditions will prevail and a dry front will keep us sunny through the start of next week.