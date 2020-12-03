 

More clouds move in ahead of rain showers expected Friday

Starting off chilly again this morning with a few areas sub-freezing, but a few clouds have helped keep some heat in. Clouds will continue to inflitrate the area today ahead of a storm system that will arrive for Friday.

Low pressure system moves into our area for Friday morning and early Friday afternoon with showers and a few storms. Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s, but we are not expecting severe storms with this round of rain and we are not expecting a big cool down behind it either.

The rain does move out for Friday night and in time for the weekend so don’t cancel those plans. Temperatures will dip slightly into the mid to upper 50s for afternoon highs but the sunny conditions will prevail and a dry front will keep us sunny through the start of next week.

Thursday

60° / 46°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 60° 46°

Friday

66° / 40°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 100% 66° 40°

Saturday

57° / 34°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 57° 34°

Sunday

56° / 36°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 56° 36°

Monday

57° / 34°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 57° 34°

Tuesday

54° / 32°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 54° 32°

Wednesday

58° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 58° 35°

Hourly Forecast

34°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

39°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

44°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

49°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

53°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
57°

54°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

51°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

49°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
49°

49°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
49°

