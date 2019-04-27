7 Day Forecast

More clouds Sunday; warmer temperatures to start the week

A weak front skirts the region as we head into Sunday but no worries, only increasing clouds for the second half of the weekend.

High pressure inches it's way into the southeast as we start the week and temperatures are on the increase too. We are talking about roughly 10 degrees above average for Tuesday with our first 90 degree reading possible. With high pressure over head, rain chances come back in the form of afternoon pop-up thunderstorms starting Wednesday.

A frontal system will work into the southeast pushing high pressure out of the way with a higher chance looking to occur on your Friday.

