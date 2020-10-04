More clouds, temps warming with tropics becoming active

A weak dry front moves through the region overnight and washes out as it approaches the News 3 viewing area, but otherwise no impacts. Temperatures as we start the work week will climb into the low 80s by the afternoon with morning lows starting out in the mid 50s. High pressure builds in behind the weak boundary, but humidity levels start to increase as we get more cloud cover and also a few showers off of the tropical system in the gulf. Another stronger cold front moves through the area, but comes in at a different angle and will lose some of it’s momentum and stall out then eventually lifts backwards as warm front.

By late this week, we will start to see drastic changes as we will be influenced by another tropical system, likely a hurricane which will increase our rainfall chances into the upcoming weekend. Speaking of the tropics, Tropical Storm Gamma has finally back into open waters, but will not move a lot as it moves into the Bay of Campeche where it stays offshore through next week. Another system, Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Six will become Delta by Monday afternoon/evening and will likely become a category 1-2 hurricane once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico with a landfall somewhere along the northern gulf coast between Louisiana and Florida.

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

76° / 54°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 76° 54°

Monday

81° / 59°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 81° 59°

Tuesday

75° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 75° 62°

Wednesday

86° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 86° 64°

Thursday

81° / 68°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 81° 68°

Friday

73° / 69°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 60% 73° 69°

Saturday

76° / 68°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 70% 76° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

61°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

55°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

59°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

70°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

73°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

76°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

Trending Stories