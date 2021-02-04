More clouds today; Cold front brings showers on Friday

More cloud cover and seasonable today as an approaching front moves close to the area. We will stay dry but rain chances begin to increase overnight.

Most of the rain will happen in the early morning hours on Friday but ending by the morning commute. I do expect some lingering showers for the remainder of the morning but the afternoon looks to be cloudy and dry.

Most of the day on Saturday will be dry but as the front lingers to our south, a few showers cannot be ruled out especially for our southern counties.

Another cold front will move in on late Saturday into early Sunday and again more showers are expected. The arctic air that looked to accompany this front now looks as if it will stay just to our north. Expect temperatures behind the front to be slightly cooler but not extremely cold.

Tuesday looks to be the best day for precipitation with highs in the middle 60s ahead of the front. A few lingering showers possible into Wednesday of next week as highs stay in the middle 60s.