More hazy sunshine; pollen count remains moderate to high

More hazy sunshine thanks to previous prescribed burns, air quality will be moderate so those who have upper respiratory issues like asthma may be impacted. A temperature inversion in the upper levels of the atmosphere has kept the smoke from rising and mixing out but once we get a little bit of heating at the surface things should improve.

Tree pollen remains high with the primary irritants of Pine, Cedar,Elm, Poplar and Hickory, grass pollen is also raised to the moderate category.

No rain in sight as we look to our forecast today and for the next 5 days, hazy sunshine in the mornings to filtered sunshine in the evenings. Temperatures will gradually warm up through the next few days with the middle 70s today and Thursday then nearing 80 to round out the week and start the weekend.

A cold front will bring us more clouds and a chance for a few showers by Monday evening, the best chance for scattered showers and storms will be on Tuesday as temperatures cool down to the low 70s.