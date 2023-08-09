Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- We’ll have fewer storms this afternoon into this evening, those that do pop up may produce strong winds and heavy rain. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk or level 1 out of 5 for the entire area today through 8 AM Thursday.

High temperatures today will reach the low to middle 90s once again with it feeling like 100+, heat advisory for our east Alabama counties through Thursday for heat index values over 105 degrees.

Better chance for rain and storms between 10 PM tonight and early Thursday morning, this line of storms will be capable of producing strong winds and heavy rain. Another round of rain and storms will likely move in during the mid-morning on Thursday through the early afternoon but should clear before the evening commute.