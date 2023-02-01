COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Wet, dreary pattern persists through the overnight with some patchy areas of fog and some light showers by daybreak for our northern tier counties.

Bulk of the heaviest rain holds off till late morning then fully envelops the News 3 viewing area by Thursday afternoon. Rainfall estimates are projected to be around 1-2” of additional rainfall.

Showers linger into the early morning hours of Friday with clearing expected to start by late Friday morning with partly sunny skies by the afternoon. Staying clear and seasonal through the first part of the weekend before more clouds move in from a wedge front from the northeast.

Temperatures slowly warm through the extended forecast for next week with readings nearing 70 degrees by Monday afternoon and low 70s likely by midweek as we track another low pressure system.