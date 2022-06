COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-No change in the forecast with more chances for pop-up showers and storms. Just like the last few days, any shower/storm may cool you off but the humidity will stick around.

A weak boundary will pull through Thursday and slightly increase the chance for pop-up storms during the afternoon but widespread heavy rain not expected.

A front will slide through the end of the week and will increase the chance for a few more storms but a wash out not expected.