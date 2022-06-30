COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Coverage of storms will be a tad bit less today as the main feature causing the unsettled weather lifts a little bit more to the north. We’ll still have the chance for rain and storms but it will be more isolated late this afternoon and evening. High temperatures today will range from the middle to upper 80s to low 90



Staying unsettled for the end of the week and the start of the weekend, scattered showers and storms will be possible on both Friday and Saturday



Holiday weekend:

Chance for a few showers/storms on Saturday with a little less in coverage on Sunday. The 4th of July will feature a shower or storm but not a wash out.