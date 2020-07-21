More of the same; heat, humidity and a few storms

Another hot and humid day ahead with highs in the upper 90s and heat indices above 100 degrees, pop-up showers and storms will provide temporary relief for those that see them.

High pressure will continue to push any significant storms up and over us for the remainder of the week, this means that it will remain hot with highs in the upper 90s and humid too. Pop-up showers and storms will remain possible each and everyday due to the afternoon heat and humidity and while these will diminish around or just after sunset, they will cool us off during the afternoon.

Watching the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical wave centered over Cuba begins to move west over the next couple of days. This wave will move into the Gulf by Wednesday or Thursday and while it has a low chance of development, it looks like it could bring heavy rain to portions of the Texas coast. 

Also watching another tropical wave out in the Atlantic, this has a small chance of development and will need to be watched.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

96° / 75°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 96° 75°

Wednesday

95° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 95° 74°

Thursday

96° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 96° 75°

Friday

95° / 75°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 95° 75°

Saturday

92° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 75°

Sunday

93° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 93° 74°

Monday

94° / 75°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 94° 75°

86°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
86°

90°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
90°

92°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
92°

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

93°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
93°

94°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
94°

95°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°

95°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

88°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
80°

