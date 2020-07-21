More of the same; heat, humidity and a few storms

Another hot and humid day ahead with highs in the upper 90s and heat indices above 100 degrees, pop-up showers and storms will provide temporary relief for those that see them.

High pressure will continue to push any significant storms up and over us for the remainder of the week, this means that it will remain hot with highs in the upper 90s and humid too. Pop-up showers and storms will remain possible each and everyday due to the afternoon heat and humidity and while these will diminish around or just after sunset, they will cool us off during the afternoon.

Watching the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical wave centered over Cuba begins to move west over the next couple of days. This wave will move into the Gulf by Wednesday or Thursday and while it has a low chance of development, it looks like it could bring heavy rain to portions of the Texas coast.

Also watching another tropical wave out in the Atlantic, this has a small chance of development and will need to be watched.