More rain this week

Today looks to be the driest day of the next three days as high pressure sits to our northeast, this will begin to move out of the region setting us up for unsettled weather. Rain off and on this week as several disturbances move through the area, expect rainfall totals to exceed 1-2 inches by the end of Thursday.

Temperatures will remain above average over the next couple of days, a cold front will move through Wednesday and knock us down to average by Thursday the front will linger to our south and will keep rain chances (some heavy) in the forecast.

High pressure moves in by Friday and we will finally dry out, sunny, cool and dry for the afternoon with highs in the low 50s. We’ll stay dry, sunny and cool for the first half of the weekend then another chance for showers moves in on Sunday.