More scattered storms in the forecast as we remain very humid

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are still under the influence of a very tropical airmass which in turn will lead to several muggy days ahead with scattered showers and storms. A shortwave will aid in the rain coverage for tomorrow and Monday. Then as we go towards middle portions of the week ahead, high pressure builds in with temperatures heating back up to near mid 90s. Friday looks to be our next cold front that will move through bringing another chance for isolated showers and storms.

Temperatures will be roughly 2-4 degrees above average for morning lows with afternoon temperatures near or below average through the short-term. By mid-week afternoon highs will be running 2-4 degrees above average with high pressure building overhead.

Keeping an eye on the tropics with two areas of concern for development; however, at this time both of these will have no impact of us locally. Disturbance 1 has a 30% chance of development as it closes in on the Caribbean. While disturbance 2 has a 40% chance of development which is following the first. Next two names on the list are Nana and Omar.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

90° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 90° 75°

Sunday

88° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 74°

Monday

89° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 89° 74°

Tuesday

92° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 92° 75°

Wednesday

95° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 95° 73°

Thursday

96° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 96° 74°

Friday

96° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 96° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

87°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
87°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

82°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

78°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories