More scattered storms in the forecast as we remain very humid

We are still under the influence of a very tropical airmass which in turn will lead to several muggy days ahead with scattered showers and storms. A shortwave will aid in the rain coverage for tomorrow and Monday. Then as we go towards middle portions of the week ahead, high pressure builds in with temperatures heating back up to near mid 90s. Friday looks to be our next cold front that will move through bringing another chance for isolated showers and storms.

Temperatures will be roughly 2-4 degrees above average for morning lows with afternoon temperatures near or below average through the short-term. By mid-week afternoon highs will be running 2-4 degrees above average with high pressure building overhead.

Keeping an eye on the tropics with two areas of concern for development; however, at this time both of these will have no impact of us locally. Disturbance 1 has a 30% chance of development as it closes in on the Caribbean. While disturbance 2 has a 40% chance of development which is following the first. Next two names on the list are Nana and Omar.