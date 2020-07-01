More scattered storms this afternoon with a few strong

More showers and thunderstorms expected across the area this afternoon as a weakening system is moving out of Alabama this morning; however, hi-res short term models re-intensify this system as it pushes south of Columbus. A few storms that develop this afternoon could be on the strong side much like we saw Tuesday afternoon with a few reaching severe limits, but otherwise more beneficial rainfall.

Through the end of the week, we will continue to watch these waves ride over a ridge of high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico, but a boundary does work it’s way into the southeast by the weekend. Depending on how far southward it pushes will determine our rain chances Friday and Saturday. At this time, have backed off on coverage to sporadic. Sunday coverage picks back up with scattered showers and storms. We do need to watch a developing low pressure along this boundary Sunday into Monday. This low will help increase cloud cover and rain chances for next week.