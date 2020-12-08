 

More seasonable heading into mid-week as rain chances increase for the weekend

7 Day Forecast

Pattern largely unchanged as weak high pressure will keep us dry through the remainder of the week with a warming trend on the way. Temperatures tonight dip back to near freezing with areas of patchy frost possible then by the afternoon we are feeling more seasonable as temperatures climb back into the 60s. Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days with readings in the upper 60s and could possibly see a few 70s as high pressure migrates just off the Carolina coast.

Our next system arrives for this weekend with showers and a few thunderstorms possible. There is some uncertainty on how long the rain will last, but have added isolated showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday and could linger into Monday morning. Behind this system expect another cool down with temperatures dropping back in the 30s for mornings and 50s for the afternoon.

Tuesday

55° / 32°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 55° 32°

Wednesday

63° / 39°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 63° 39°

Thursday

68° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 68° 41°

Friday

69° / 49°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 69° 49°

Saturday

69° / 57°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 69° 57°

Sunday

66° / 43°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 66° 43°

Monday

53° / 34°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 53° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

9 PM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

10 PM
Clear
0%
39°

37°

11 PM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

12 AM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

1 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

2 AM
Clear
0%
34°

34°

3 AM
Clear
10%
34°

33°

4 AM
Clear
10%
33°

33°

5 AM
Clear
10%
33°

33°

6 AM
Clear
10%
33°

33°

7 AM
Clear
10%
33°

34°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
34°

37°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
37°

44°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

62°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

60°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

57°

6 PM
Clear
0%
57°

53°

7 PM
Clear
0%
53°

50°

8 PM
Clear
0%
50°

