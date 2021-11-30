More seasonable this afternoon after a cold start

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cold start with many areas near or below freezing Tuesday morning with areas of patchy frost possible. But good news today we will see a quicker warm up as we go throughout the day. Sunny skies and seasonable temperatures as readings climb into the 60s.

Temperatures warm even more as 70 degree readings return to the region for your Wednesday afternoon and mid 70s by Friday. With high pressure staving off any disturbances from moving through the region this week we will remain dry until our next system arrives late in the weekend.

Rain chances creep back into the forecast with a frontal system that will move through the southeast late Sunday and into early Monday.