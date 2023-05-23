Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Take the umbrella! Another round of rain and rumbles of thunder for Tuesday.

Rain and a few storms from time to time today, expect more widespread rain in our southern counties, any showers and storms will contain heavy rain and may lead to localized flooding in spots that typically flood. Flood Watch for Clay, Quitman, and Randolph counties through 2 AM Wednesday.

Showers will linger overnight into early Wednesday morning then clouds will begin to decrease, high temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s to low 80s by the afternoon with an east wind 15 mph and gust up to 25.

Drying out and staying warm through the end of the week and into the weekend. An isolated shower or two will be possible Sunday afternoon and early evening and again on Memorial Day.