COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another round of showers and storms in the forecast today and for the remainder of the week. Expect highs for Monday afternoon to reach the upper 80s/low 90s, if you happen to get under a shower the temperature will drop but the humidity will not.

Expect a cool down by midweek thanks to a cold front, this front will drop temperatures to the low to middle 80s, which is near average for this time of the year.