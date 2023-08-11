COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a line of rain and storms across central Alabama early Friday morning, this will likely reach the News 3 viewing area after 7 AM. Heavy rain, frequent lighting and strong winds will be possible in storms that become strong.

We’ll keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast today, this will keep temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s by this afternoon and early evening. Expect any showers or storms to end by the evening commute.

Trending drier and warmer this weekend with a mixture of sun and clouds on Saturday, a pop-up storm not out of the question but most will stay dry. High temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday will reach the middle to upper 90s with it feeling closer to 105 degrees.