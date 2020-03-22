More showers and storms for Monday

Rain and a few storms staying in the forecast as we start another week as we remain somewhat unsettled.

Cloudy skies for a majority of your Monday with showers and storms as a cold front moves across the southeast. Most of the activity falls apart along the main cold front as it pushes into the region. Late Monday into overnight Tuesday, the cold front starts to stall out and lifts back northward keeping us mild. Another cold front finally clears the region Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday high pressure builds in behind the front and temperatures soar into the upper 80s. Friday we could come close to tying or possibly breaking a record. The record for Friday is 88°F.

Another cold front moves into the region over the upcoming weekend and appearing to remain unsettled next week.