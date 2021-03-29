More showers and storms starting late Tuesday and Weather Aware Wednesday

High pressure keeping us quiet and pleasant for this evening as the clouds have moved out of the region; however, that will make for a chilly night letting some areas drop into the upper 40s which is where we are supposed to be this time of year. Tomorrow weak boundary towards the south will help initiate a few showers and storms across the region, but other wise coverage not widespread.

WEATHER AWARE WEDNESDAY 3-8 PM: Watching a cold front that will swing into the region bringing a threat for damaging wind potential for Wednesday afternoon as this system pushes through around the evening commute. The cold front will bring a drop in temperature once it passes late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

Breezy at times during the day Thursday with the frontal passage and overall staying cool and chilly during the afternoon. For Good Friday and Easter Weekend we stay dry, cool and pleasant with temperatures slowly increasing each afternoon back into the low 70s by early next week.