Columbus, GA (WRBL)– The big story continues to be the unsettled pattern that we have been stuck in all week. The front that moved through Monday and Tuesday stalled just to our south and now it is lifting as a warm front. As the warm front lifts, we’ll keep showers and storms in the forecast although they’ll be more isolated this afternoon and evening.



The pesky front will stall out again but this time north of us this weekend, we’ll keep a chance for isolated showers/storms for both Saturday and Sunday as temperatures fall just short of 90 degrees.