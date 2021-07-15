More showers and storms today, highs staying near normal

This morning: A few areas of patchy fog possible otherwise warm and muggy with temperatures warming quickly. Grab the sunglasses, we’ll have a mixture of sun and clouds.

This afternoon: Clouds building due to daytime heating and humidity, showers and storms forming with heavy rain and gusty winds possible. High temperatures nearing normal once again, most of the area jumping into the low 90s.

Friday: Mixture of sun and clouds to start then a chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

This weekend: Coverage in showers and storms continues to look less and less, a few stray showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will stay in the low 90s.

Cold front will slide through by Monday and Tuesday of next week, this will increase our chances for more showers and storms. While we doh have a front moving through temperatures won’t cool down all that much, upper 80s to low 90s.