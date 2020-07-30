More showers and storms today, Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Atlantic

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible off and on today as our unsettled pattern continues. Clouds and the rain chance will continue to keep our temperatures below average so expect highs to only reach the upper 80s to low 90s but it will continue to feel more like the middle to upper 90s due to the humidity.

Rain chances start to drop off as we end the week and the month of July, isolated showers and storms will be possible on Friday with highs back into the low 90s. August will begin hot, humid with pop-up showers and storms, very typical for this time of the year. Expect highs this weekend in the middle 90s.

Tropical Storm Isaias formed late Wednesday evening in the Atlantic and will continue to move through the Caribbean over the next few days and then curving towards the US. Current track has shifted east and has the bulk of the system on the east coast of Florida, I do want to point out that there is still so much uncertainty in the track and a lot can change over the next few days.