More showers return this week with heavy rainfall potential

More cloud cover this afternoon and evening off a system located along the Georgia coast. But by Monday morning most of us clear out briefly before more cloud cover moves in ahead of an unsettled pattern shaping up.

Light showers move in Tuesday with more scattered showers likely on Wednesday as a system moves into the southeast before a strong system moves through for Thursday. Thursday we could see some strong to severe storms, which could bring damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes and heavy rainfall. For that we are Weather Aware. A few showers and storms linger into Friday morning with the boundary staying around through the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures have moderated back to seasonable or average with upper 70s likely by late week. Morning lows will be near to above average through the forecast period.