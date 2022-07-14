COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Still expecting a break in the rain by midday and then another chance for showers/storms during the afternoon and evening.

There is a marginal risk or level one out of five today and while the severe threat looks very low, a couple of storms may become strong with winds up to 60 mph, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

A few scattered showers will be possible on Friday as we continue to deal with tropical moisture and a weak boundary.

Trending drier for the weekend with the chance for isolated showers and storms, high temperatures will begin to warm up to near 90 on both Saturday and Sunday with a better chance for the low 90s to return next week.