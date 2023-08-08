Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Heat and storms in the forecast as many students head back to school. Heat advisory through this evening as temperatures warm up to the low to middle 90s with it feeling more like 105-110 degrees in some locations.

In addition to the heat, we’ll be tracking another round of strong to possibly severe storms this afternoon and evening (2PM-7 PM). The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk or level 2 for severe weather for the entire area, any storm that forms today will have the potential to produce small hail and damaging winds.

We’ll keep rounds of rain and storms in the forecast Wednesday through Thursday with highs in the low to middle 90s.