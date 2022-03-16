COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Upper level low exits the region tonight so expect showers and storms to slowly diminish by the overnight hours as we await our next storm system due into the southeast for Friday. St. Patricks Day will be calm and partly sunny as we will be in between storm systems.

Friday we will be WEATHER AWARE yet again as more strong to severe thunderstorms come through. The greatest timing window will be 10 am to 2 pm to see the most robust of the storms with damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and small hail possible. The frontal boundary clears sometime late Friday evening clearing us out for another sunny weekend.

Weekend will be dry and sunny as high pressure builds on the backside of frontal boundary with temperatures pleasant and seasonable. On Sunday we welcome the vernal equinox as we kickoff the first day of spring with some spring like weather.

First part of the week remains unchanged as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s with a few 80s by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Another strong cold front looks to arrive Wednesday with another threat for strong to severe storms. Timing on this system remains uncertain given that it’s almost a week away.