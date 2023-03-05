COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Monday a few high level clouds build in while temperatures climb to the low 80s as a boundary moves northward ushering in another spring-like, tropical air mass. However, a weakening cold front from the north will help see more average-like temperatures for mid to late week.

Remaining dry through the first part of the week with Wednesday seeing a return of mostly sunny conditions as high pressure briefly builds in ahead of rainfall chances we are tracking late week and for a part of the upcoming weekend.

End of the week and upcoming weekend, we see a few showers work their way into the forecast as an area of low pressure deepens and develops. The system moves across the southeast while temperatures stay more seasonal with upper 60s and low 70s.