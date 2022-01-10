More sun and staying dry as we start the work week

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The front that brought the severe weather on Sunday has pulled through leaving behind a little wind, cooler temperatures and more sun. Expect high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon as clouds decrease, the wind will gust up to 15 mph and this will make it feel a little cooler than the actual temperature.

High pressure will settle in and keep us dry and sunny through the middle of the week with temperatures gradually warming up. Our next chance for showers comes late Friday into Saturday morning