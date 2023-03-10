COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking several disturbances that will make our forecast unsettled, the first this morning and the second by the end of the weekend.

Friday morning

A warm front will continue to lift north into the area, this will raise temperatures and keep the atmosphere a little unstable. This means that we’ll likely have more rain and a thunderstorm, severe weather is not expected. Rain and storms will continue through midday, moving from northwest to southeast.

Friday afternoon

The cold front will move into the area with a few isolated showers, clouds will slowly decrease behind the front as high temperatures sit in the upper 60s to low 70s.

This weekend

Clear skies overnight will set us up for a beautiful Saturday with sunshine and passing high clouds, enjoy it because clouds will increase late Saturday into early Sunday morning.

A line of rain and storms will move through Sunday afternoon, this line may become strong to possibly severe with damaging winds the primary threat. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a slight risk or level 2.