COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —We’ve got a calm morning commute for Tuesday, watch out for areas of patchy fog. Sun this morning then a mixture of sun and clouds this afternoon, highs area-wide will be seasonable with a little less humidity. We can pretty much copy and paste this forecast for Wednesday although we’ll be a tad bit warmer.

The humidity and chance for rain and storms increases by Thursday into the weekend. Thursday will start off with some sunshine that will allow our temperatures to jump into the middle 90s. Daytime heating and more humidity will allow the chance for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

Look for temperatures to remain in the middle 90s on Friday into the weekend with off and on chances for afternoon/early evening. With temperatures reaching the middle 90s and the increase of humidity, expect heat index values to near 100 late this weekend into the weekend.

Next week:

Seeing early signs of heat building once again with high temperatures a couple of degrees above average and the possibility of oppressive heat index values. We also keep the chance of daytime storms which would cool the area down.