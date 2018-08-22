More sunshine and drier air today.

Today--Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight--Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph. Thursday--Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph. Thursday Night--Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Friday--Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Friday Night--Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Saturday--A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Saturday Night--A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Sunday--A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Sunday NightA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Monday--A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Monday Night--A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Tuesday--A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.