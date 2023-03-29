Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- A brief break in the rain for Wednesday, we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds for the afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

High pressure begins to settle in overnight, this will allow clouds to clear and temperatures to fall into the 40s. Expect warmer temperatures and more sun on both Thursday and Friday with highs ranging from the middle 70s to middle 80s.

Weather Aware Saturday:

Right now, 5 AM-3 PM Saturday afternoon there will be a strong line of showers and storms with a few storms elevating or becoming severe. There will be brief heavy rainfall and lightning. These times will change likely. Stay tuned, especially by Thursday when we will have a clearer picture of the confidence level of these strong storms.